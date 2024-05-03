Woman who killed friend sentenced to 30 years jail

KUALA TERENGGANU: A woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of killing her friend four years ago was sentenced to 30 years jail by the High Court, here today.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani ordered the accused, Siti Nur Athirah Azmi, 23, to serve the sentence from the day she was arrested, Nov 2, 2020.

According to the charge, Siti Nur Athirah was accused of killing Siti Nur Surya Ismail, 19, at a house in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Jalan Bukit Tadok, Telemong, Hulu Terengganu between 8.30am and 9.30am on Nov 1, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Panel Code which provides for the death penalty or a minimum imprisonment of 30 years and a maximum jail sentence of 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the rotan if the death penalty is not served.

The court however, served only the jail sentence for the former Form Six student according to the amendments to the Abolishment of the Mandotary Death Penalty Act 2023.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah and Mohd Khairuddin Idris while the accused was represented by Azura Ghazali. -Bernama