Workers’ dormitory among three structures burned in fire at Pulau Perhentian

KUALA BESUT: A two-story residence with six rooms used as a dormitory for chalet workers were one of three premises that were burned down in a fire in Pasir Panjang, Pulau Perhentian here today.

Besut Fire and Rescue station operations commander Faizol Ab Wahab said the other two premises that were destroyed were a nearby eatery and a store that was converted into a workers’ room.

“Four personnel rushed 35 kilometres (km) to the fire’s location in a speedboat upon receiving a distress call at 1.25 pm and discovered most of the premises had been destroyed and commenced putting out the fire... until it was completely put out at 4 pm,” he said when contacted today.

He said everyone in the premises managed to escape when the fire occurred and that there were no casualties while losses and the cause of the fire were still being determined.