Yayasan Khazanah announces Max Han Kai Ding as the latest Rhodes Scholar for Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Yayasan Khazanah (YK) proudly reveals Max Han Kai Ding as the newest recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for Malaysia.

The Rhodes Scholarships for Malaysia was launched in 2016. Since its launch, the Rhodes Trust and Yayasan Khazanah, has awarded scholarships to 10 Malaysians.

This initiative aligns with Yayasan Khazanah’s objective to cultivate public-spirited leaders for the nation’s future.

The newest recipient, Max, currently pursuing a BA (Hons) in Environmental Studies at Yale-NUS College, will join a global cohort of Rhodes Scholars at the University of Oxford in October 2024.

This scholarship, a collaboration between the Rhodes Trust and Yayasan Khazanah, marks a significant opportunity for outstanding individuals committed to academic excellence, exceptional character, leadership, and addressing global challenges.

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1903 at the University of Oxford, is renowned as the world’s oldest and foremost graduate fellowship.

Administered by the Rhodes Trust in Oxford, the programme annually awards 100 fully-funded scholarships to students worldwide who exhibit not only academic prowess but also exceptional character, leadership skills, and a dedication to solving humanity’s challenges.

In Malaysia, the selection process involves two rounds of reviews culminating in final interviews conducted by an international selection committee.

Yayasan by Khazanah established by Khazanah Nasional Berhad in 2006 plays a crucial role as a strategic partner, sponsoring one Malaysian per year to pursue postgraduate studies at Oxford University in perpetuity.

Max Han Kai Ding, a native of Kuala Lumpur, has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to environmental action. Currently pursuing his undergraduate studies, Max is the co-founder of Youths United for Earth (YUFE), Malaysia’s leading grassroots nonprofit focusing on environmental justice.

His accolades include the Diana Award and recognition by the North American Association for Environmental Education.

Max has also contributed to drafting Southeast Asia’s first Environmental Human Rights Framework with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

His dedication to amplifying voices from the Global South reflects his belief in the power of local action and decolonization.

Max’s vision for his time at Oxford includes pursuing two master’s degrees—Master’s of Science in Environmental Change and Management, and a Master of Public Policy. He aims to integrate environmental justice into climate policies and contribute to nation-building upon returning to Malaysia.

Reflecting on his journey, Max said: “Today, I’m committed to the fight for environmental justice as a means for me to combat injustice through productive action.”

Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, National Secretary for Malaysia, Rhodes Trust, expressed confidence in Max’s potential to become a catalyst for positive change.

Intan Zalila Mohd Yusof, Chief Programme Officer, Yayasan Hasanah, emphasised Max’s determination and passion to alleviate societal challenges in Malaysia.