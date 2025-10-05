PETALING JAYA: The Federal and Sarawak governments have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues between national oil giant Petronas and Sarawak’s state energy company Petros through negotiations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired a meeting yesterday (May 9) with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Perdana Putra, joined by senior leaders from both Petronas and Petros.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said both sides agreed to finalise key principles soon to facilitate smoother discussions and cooperation between the two energy players.

The move aims to unlock greater potential from their collaboration, particularly in accelerating commercial energy supply to Asean markets.

The meeting was held in a “cordial and harmonious” atmosphere, underpinned by the spirit of federalism.

Anwar and Abang Johari reaffirmed their commitment to resolving all related matters through dialogue, signaling a renewed push for strategic cooperation in Malaysia’s energy sector.