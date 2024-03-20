PETALING JAYA: A youth leader of a political party in Johor will be charged with sexual assault after the police received five reports lodged by six individuals.

The New Straits Times reported Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani as saying two reports were lodged by two victims on Tuesday (March 19) while three reports were lodged by four other individuals subsequently.

Today, the investigation papers were referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and the suspect, a local man in his 30s, is expected to be charged tomorrow by police at the Kota Tinggi Court.

The suspect who was detained prior is currently under remand until tomorrow.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for intercourse against the order of nature.

Previously, reports on the suspect’s arrest in Johor went viral as he was accused of sexually assaulting several individuals aged between 15 and 21.

The victims have since claimed that the suspect had approached them between 2017 and in February.

