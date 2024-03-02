Youths should venture into renewable energy sector - Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Youths are encouraged to venture into the renewable energy (RE) sector to help the government’s efforts to accelerate the country’s energy transition.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said Malaysia is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, but the effort needs to be embraced by local companies.

“The government has allocated RM2 billion as basic funds for the National Energy Transition Facility where companies can take the opportunity to move to RE.

“Among others, the government’s effort is to provide access to financing through the banking system where banks have introduced green financing. The banks have committed financing of over RM200 billion to encourage the industries to transition to a low-carbon economy,“ he told the media after the forum on “Accelerating Malaysia’s Sustainable Future” in conjunction with the Youth Empowerment Fair 2024 (YEF 2024) here today.

Hence, Amir Hamzah advised youths to seize the opportunity from the government’s initiative that leads to increased job opportunities in the RE sector.

Earlier during his session, Amir Hamzah said Bank Negara Malaysia’s funds also provided RM892 million for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Low Carbon Transition Facility (LCTF) to facilitate them to move towards a low carbon business model.

“In essence, what the government tries to do is to set a policy, facilitate and incentivise, then ensure that the market also embraces,” he said. - Bernama