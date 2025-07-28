Pandelela Rinong withdraws from world championships due to shoulder injury

A shoulder injury forced national diving star Datuk Pandelela Rinong and her partner Lee Yiat Qing to withdraw from the women’s 10m synchronised event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The pair completed two of their five scheduled dives, scoring 87 points before pulling out during the preliminaries at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. Pandelela revealed the injury, sustained earlier this month, flared up during warm-ups.

“After two dives, we decided to withdraw for safety reasons. I want to thank everyone, especially those who came to support us,” she posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Malaysian divers Nurqayyum Nazmi Mohamad Nazim and Yong Rui Jie missed the finals in the men’s 3m synchronised springboard, finishing 21st out of 26 teams with 302.76 points.

In swimming, Khiew Hoe Yean failed to progress in the men’s 200m freestyle, placing 31st overall with a time of 1:48.10. SEA Games champion Phee Jinq En also withdrew from the women’s 100m breaststroke due to a hip and groin issue.

National swimming head coach Eric Anderson explained that Jinq En opted out to focus on the 50m breaststroke event on August 2. “The team flew here straight from the World University Games in Berlin, which is hardly ideal,” he said. - Bernama