Russia urged to stop trafficking of migrant women by UN experts

GENEVA: United Nations experts have called on Russia to take urgent action against the trafficking and forced labour of migrant women, describing conditions akin to modern slavery.

Reports indicate dozens of women from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were deceived with job offers, only to have their documents seized and endure gruelling work without pay.

The UN special rapporteurs on human rights in Russia, contemporary slavery, trafficking, and migrant rights issued a joint statement detailing severe abuses.

“Victims were reportedly subjected to torture, sexual violence and forced abortions, and their children were abducted,“ they said.

Experts highlighted a long-standing system of exploitation, with Russian authorities failing to investigate despite decades of complaints.

“The lack of effective and timely investigations and the fact that perpetrators are not held accountable fuels impunity which is unacceptable,“ they stated.

Russia’s lack of a comprehensive anti-trafficking law and criminalisation of aiding undocumented migrants further deter victims from seeking help.

The experts urged immediate action, including investigations and cooperation with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to ensure justice. – AFP