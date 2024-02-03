Yusuf Islam makes special appearance at Madani lecture

PUTRAJAYA: Yusuf Islam, the British musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, today made a special appearance as a guest speaker for the Madani lecture at Seri Perdana, the official residence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here.

Anwar, in his welcoming speech, said Yusuf is a great ‘daie’ (preacher) for peace, who uses dakwah (preaching) as a good weapon and who debates with people to understand the true message of Islam.

“Today we are fortunate to have Yusuf Islam, what he is to me is impressive and amazing.

“He has courage and commitment in his work, tireless effort. In these years of calamity and unparallel tragedy in the world, he still portrays that very youthful and positive message because of his strong commitment to Islam,” said Anwar.

Also present was Anwar's wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Anwar also said that the Madani Lecture series would continue with guest speakers not only from local sources but also from overseas.

“Alhamdulillah, we get this tradition of (acquiring) knowledge, learning dakwah in this official residence of Malaysia's Prime Minister,” he said.

In his lecture, Yusuf shared his journey towards Islam, reflecting on its profound teachings and principles.

He shared his struggles with prejudice and societal biases, ultimately finding solace and guidance in the Quran.

Despite challenges within the Muslim community, he emphasised the timeless relevance of Islamic principles, especially in safeguarding human rights and caring for the Earth. -Bernama