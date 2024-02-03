Yusuf Islam to establish charity organisation in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Yusuf Islam, the British musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, plans to establish a charity organisation, Peace Train in Malaysia, soon.

The singer and songwriter told Bernama that he chose Malaysia as his first Peace Train overseas branch, due to the country's image.

“Peace Train is an active organisation which delivers food to townships, refugee camps and sometimes to schools.

“In the UK (United Kingdom), we’ve been supporting many very poor children. It’s that kind of project which we believe, based on prophet Nabi Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) to feed people and spread peace,“ he said.

Asked if the organisation is to be established this year, he replied: “Yes, if we can get through with the bureaucracy.”

Yusuf said he had conveyed the plan to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“He (Anwar) was very welcoming. He is waiting for the station (Peace Train) to open,“ he said.

Since April 2020, Peace Train has provided almost four million meals in the UK and overseas.

Peace Train is a 1971 song by Cat Steven taken from his album Teaser and the Firecat. The song climbed to No.7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart during the week of Nov 6, 1971, thus making it his first US Top 10 hit.

The singer converted to Islam on Dec 23, 1977, taking the name Yusuf Islam in 1978. -Bernama