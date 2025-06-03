KUALA LUMPUR: The statement recording session involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters, initially scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed to March 13.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the session, linked to a corruption and money laundering probe, could not proceed as planned as the Bera MP was still unwell.

“He was supposed to appear tomorrow (Friday), but the session could not proceed as he is still on sick leave,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, the media reported that the ninth prime minister was expected to be at the MACC headquarters at 10 am tomorrow to give his statement regarding the corruption and money laundering case involving him.

On Feb 10, Ismail Sabri submitted his asset declaration before having his statement recorded on Feb 19.

Previously, Azam was reported as saying that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in an investigation into corruption and money laundering following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a ‘safehouse’ during an MACC raid.

The investigation focuses on the expenditure and management of funds for promotional and publicity purposes during his tenure.

So far, the MACC has recorded statements from 31 individuals and frozen 13 bank accounts containing about RM2 million.

The commission has also reportedly seized about RM170 million in foreign currencies, including the Thai baht, riyal, pound sterling, won, euro, Swiss franc, and yuan, along with 16 kg of gold bars estimated to be worth almost RM7 million.

Meanwhile, a source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the agency would record a statement from the doctor treating Ismail Sabri to ascertain the health condition of the Bera MP before he is summoned to give his statement next Thursday.

“The MACC is concerned about the former prime minister’s health and seeks to determine his medical condition, as he is still receiving treatment at the hospital,” the source said when contacted today.

The former UMNO vice-president was rushed to a private medical centre after suddenly collapsing at his home in the middle of the night on Feb 21.