Gov’t to consider cloud seeding for Kuantan peatland fire

KUANTAN: The government will consider cloud seeding operations (OPA) as an alternative measure to extinguish the fire at a coconut plantation along the Kuantan-Sungai Ular Bypass here.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the effort would depend on necessity and weather conditions, with consultations required with experts and relevant agencies before implementation.

“For cloud seeding, there is a process that needs to be followed. It is not as simple as pressing a button and sending an aircraft to make it rain—it does not work that way.

“You have to wait, consult MetMalaysia (the Malaysian Meteorological Department), check with experts, and assess whether the clouds are suitable. If the conditions are right, they will proceed, but the cost is not cheap,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after receiving a briefing and inspecting the fire site today. Also present were the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia’s (JBPM) Fire and Rescue Operations director Nordin Pauzi, and Pahang JBPM director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim.

The peatland fire, now in its 13th day, has destroyed approximately 130 hectares of coconut plantations and has spread to nearby forested areas since it began on Feb 22.

Nik Nazmi said the fire suppression efforts at the plantation currently include the use of a helicopter for water bombing, firebreaks, flooding the affected areas, and direct firefighting.

“The fire has not been fully extinguished. This is the 13th day—some areas were nearly put out, but they reignited. So far, 98 hectares, or about 60 per cent of the affected area, have been extinguished.

“We have to understand that putting out peatland fires is quite challenging, especially with the hot and dry weather, remote locations, and strong winds, which make it very difficult. However, JBPM and related agencies are assessing the best approach, and we need to work smart with the available resources to tackle this issue,” he said.

He added that the government took peatland fires seriously, which is why his ministry had requested increased allocations under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) to enhance fire prevention infrastructure and equipment in peatland areas.

“We will continue to look ahead at how to prioritise fire prevention in peatland areas. The government is already taking steps in collaboration with the Department of Environment (JAS), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), and state governments.

“We will also continue seeking allocations under RMK-13 for facilities such as tube wells and watchtowers,” he said.

When asked about the National Haze and Dry Weather Main Committee meeting held yesterday, Nik Nazmi said discussions focused on preparations for the dry season, including gathering the latest air quality data, identifying hotspots, and coordination among various agencies and ministries.

“We are now in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, and we have also observed a decrease in rainfall. That is why, as I was informed a few days ago, we are facing incidents of peatland fires. There have been several incidents, but this (coconut plantation) fire is the largest this year.

“As for the standard operating procedures to deal with hot weather and haze, they are already in place. However, these meetings serve as a reminder for officials to refer to the guidelines,” he said.