Zahid: Don't waste people's time on political manoeuvring

PUTRAJAYA: Stop wasting the people's time with political manoeuvring to topple the current Unity Government, Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (gambar) said.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said attempts to form a backdoor government would only serve to divert the public's attention from the positive aspects of the projects and plans put forth by the MADANI government.

Speaking at a press conference after deliverng his New Year message at the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) here today, Ahmad Zahid said the time for politics is over and the Opposition should also play a role in rebuilding the country.

“Over the course of the last four years, we’ve been working together to reconstruct a nation that had suffered damage during a single term.

“This was evident when we experienced the leadership of three different prime ministers in one term, and unfortunately, there were no substantial benefits for the people during that period,“ he said when commenting on claims of political manoeuvrings including the ‘Dubai Move.’

The 'Dubai Move” refers to the revelation made by Department of Community Communication (J-Kom) deputy director Datuk Ismail Yusop, last Saturday who claimed the existence of a movement attempting to overthrow the government during the vacation of opposition leaders and government figures in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital city recently.

Ahmad Zahid further said that sworn declarations are no longer valid or relevant for carrying out such moves due to the existence of the Anti-Party Hopping Act or the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 (Act A1663).

“Now, significant decisions must be made by the party. If there’s a desire to change support, it must be done collectively,“ he said.

The Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022, which prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties, came into effect on Oct 5, 2022, after being approved by the Dewan Rakyat on July 28 of the same year. -Bernama