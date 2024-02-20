Zahid visits NEC Super Tower, witnesses signing of agreement between MyDIGITAL and Toshiba

TOKYO: MyDIGITAL Corporation has formalised a strategic cooperation by signing a collaboration agreement on innovation partnership with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, in the application of big data technology.

The agreement was signed by MyDIGITAL Corporation Chief Executive Officer Fabian Bigar and Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation General Manager Naoki Yamaguchi.

The signing ceremony which was held at the Toshiba Headquarters here, was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Toshiba Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Taro Shimada.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said this collaboration will see Toshiba and MyDIGITAL working on a pilot project, utilising weather radar data, to promote smart livestock management as well as smart travel and activity planning.

Apart from that on smart retailing, increase resilience in road and travel infrastructure planning; and predict flood areas for farm lands. For example, in rice farms, crop lands and other low-lying grounds in Malaysia.

“I would like to thank Toshiba Corporation for their support in this initiative. I would like to suggest on the non-security related open data as an untapped resource that needs to be explored to improve our communities as we enter an era of digitalisation.

“I look forward to more organisations from both Malaysia and Japan working together in exploring open data for the benefit of both nations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia has embarked on the journey to improve the well-being of the people, and to build Malaysia’s prosperity through the adoption and development of new technologies.

He said the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and National 4IR Policy are testament to Malaysia’s commitment to leverage on new technologies and capitalise the economic opportunities brought about by these new technologies.

Malaysia and Japan have a longstanding history rooted in economic cooperation, technological innovation and cultural exchange.

Japan is Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner with a trade volume of USD41.21 billion (RM181.51 billion) in 2022.

Ahmad Zahid, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan, also visited the NEC Super Tower.

In his remarks during the visit, Ahmad Zahid said he was pleased with NEC’s commitment to support Malaysia’s digitalisation ambitions.

“I understand that there were prior conversations between NEC Malaysia and MyDIGITAL Corporation to work together on digital skills development for professionals in Malaysia. The establishment of NEC Centre of Excellence in Sunway Iskandar, Johor cements our partnership in this space.

“I look forward to witness the digital skills development of Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama