KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Immigration Department and the Ministry of Health’s Enforcement Division (Pharmacy) detained 10 Bangladeshi men suspected of offering healthcare services and selling unauthorised medicines following raids in ten locations in the city yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the raid was conducted in Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin, Leboh Pudu and Jalan Silang.

“Based on public complaints and intelligence gathered over two weeks, the team apprehended 10 men aged between 31 and 50.

“Initial checks revealed that one of those arrested has a temporary employment visit pass for the services sector, six suspects have visit passes for the construction sector, two overstayed, while another has no valid travel documents,“ he said in a statement today.

Operating under the guise of an eatery or grocery store, he said the suspects allegedly offered healthcare services by uncertified Bangladeshi doctors to their fellow countrymen.

“We seized fake doctor tools, various types of medicine and RM800 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the treatments and sale of drugs. The Ministry of Health seized 502 types of unregistered medicines, with an estimated value of RM265,192,“ he said.

According to him, the authorities believe the operation has been running for a year, charging the customers between RM50 and RM200.

He added that investigations also found that the medicines were suspected of being brought in by Bangladeshi nationals who entered the country as tourists.

“All the foreign nationals were detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963 and were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Depot,“ he said, adding that they have issued notices to two other Bangladeshi men and six local women to assist in the investigation.