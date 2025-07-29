ASEAN as global peace model affirmed by Malaysia and Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Brunei have voiced strong confidence in ASEAN’s ability to remain a leading example of diplomacy and global peace.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted this during a phone discussion with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah following his arrival at the ASEAN Secretariat Building in Jakarta.

“We touched on ASEAN as well as talking about efforts to reconcile Thailand and Cambodia, which agreed to unconditionally stop all forms of violence yesterday.

“God willing, we are confident that ASEAN will continue to be a model region in promoting diplomacy and global peace,” Anwar shared in a Facebook post.

The breakthrough follows a special ASEAN meeting chaired by Anwar in Putrajaya, where Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to de-escalate border tensions.

The meeting saw the participation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Key international stakeholders, including US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, also attended.

The US co-organised the session, while China observed in support of a peaceful resolution.

The longstanding border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia spans 817 kilometres, with tensions escalating since late May after clashes near Preah Vihear claimed a Cambodian soldier’s life.

Renewed skirmishes on July 24 further strained relations before the ceasefire agreement.

Anwar later proceeded to Jakarta for the 13th Annual Consultation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. – Bernama