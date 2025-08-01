10 police officers detained by MACC face disciplinary action

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten police officers recently arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Pahang and Johor will face disciplinary action, according to Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) Director, Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

An internal investigation has been initiated, including the possibility of suspending the officers involved.

“This case involves the arrest of police officers in Pahang and Johor. It has been handed over entirely to the MACC, and JIPS will continue to cooperate throughout the investigation,“ Hamzah said.

He added that further action will be taken once the investigation concludes and the officers are formally charged in court.

“We will await the investigation process until they are charged in court and sentenced before taking further action,“ he stated after the 2025 Inspector-General of Police’s Meet and Greet Session with the Media at Bukit Aman.

Hamzah confirmed that JIPS will proceed with internal disciplinary measures in accordance with standard procedures.

Earlier reports revealed that six police officers were remanded until August 6 to assist in a bribery investigation involving approximately RM12,000 in exchange for ignoring offences related to ketum water possession in Temerloh, Pahang.

Additionally, four officers were detained by the Johor MACC for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes worth around RM635,000 to overlook illegal gambling activities. - Bernama