KOTA BHARU: A total of 1,000 Community College and secondary school students aged 16 and above from the B40 group in Kelantan have been selected to undergo free training under the MyLesen B2 programme this year.

Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director Mohd Apandi Jusoh said that selected candidates under the programme must go through the full process of obtaining an ‘L’ licence, by first attending practical training, and undergoing assessments before being eligible for testing by JPJ officers.

“Last year, we helped 2,500 Kelantan people from the B40 group to obtain their licence. However, the MyLesen B2 licence is not automatically granted - candidates must still complete all the tests and training as required by JPJ,“ he said when met by Bernama after a meeting of the state and federal government department heads in Kelantan today.

Elaborating further, Mohd Apandi said that once this group obtains their licences, it will help ease their daily routines, such as commuting to work, while also contributing to the creation of responsible road users.

The MyLesen B2 programme is part of the government’s initiative to produce competent and safety-conscious motorcyclists, in line with road safety regulations, and ultimately help reduce the number of motorcycle-related accidents.