200kg Galangal confiscated at Bukit Kayu Hitam border

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), here, has foiled an attempt to bring in 200kg of galangal without a valid permit.

In a statement, today, the agency stated that the seizure, worth RM3,200, was made during an inspection of a container at 9.40pm yesterday.

Checks found that 200kg of galangal (Alpinia Galanga) from a total agricultural load of over 44,000kg did not have a Marketing Certification 3P from the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA). The galangal was subsequently seized for further action.

Importing agricultural produce without valid certification or permit is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 [Act 728].

AKPS said it remains committed to tightening control at all border entry points to ensure biosecurity and curb smuggling activities that threaten the agriculture industry and national food security.