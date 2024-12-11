100MW Kimanis Power Plant project to strengthen electricity supply in Sabah - Hajiji

PAPAR: The 100MW Power Plant project by Kimanis Power (Dua) Sdn Bhd, valued at RM700 million, will further strengthen the electricity supply in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the project, which is being implemented to ensure adequate power supply to meet the needs of industries and communities in Sabah, is expected to be completed by March 2026.

“About 400 job opportunities will be created to complete this project, and once completed, between 60 to 70 workers will be required to operate the power plant,“ he told the media after attending the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the 100MW Kimanis Power (Dua) Sdn Bhd Power Plant and the 15th Anniversary Celebration of Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd at the Kimanis Power Station near here today.

He added that a sufficient and sustainable energy supply will improve the quality of life for the people of Sabah and strengthen the socio-economic development of the state.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government remains committed to empowering the management of energy resources and the development of the energy sector in the state through the Sabah Energy Roadmap 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040).

“SE-RAMP 2040 is an important step for the state government to ensure a sustainable energy supply, equitable access, and affordable costs, in line with the government’s aspiration to provide electricity to all the people of Sabah,“ he said.

At the same time, Hajiji said that through close collaboration between the Yayasan Sabah Group and Petronas Gas Berhad, Kimanis Power has developed as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) that plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability of electricity supply in Sabah.

He emphasised that the energy sector is a key driver and one of the largest contributors to Sabah’s economy for several decades, and this project will meet the increasing demand for energy in the state.

He further said that with Petronas as the main partner, Sabah continues to play a significant role in strengthening the state’s socio-economic development.

“This commitment is reflected in Petronas’ efforts to advance local talent by providing training opportunities, skills enhancement programs, and continuous education for the people of Sabah.

“Petronas also supports the local economy through technology transfer and local vendor empowerment. These integrated efforts not only advance the oil and gas industry in Sabah but also improve the living standards of the people and stimulate the overall economy of the state,“ he added.