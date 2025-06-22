KUCHING: The Petros Multifuel Station (MFS) in Batu Kawa is set to begin operations soon, making it the 11th MFS in Sarawak and the second flagship station in the state equipped with hydrogen dispensing capabilities.

In a statement today, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation Energy (SEDCE) said the physical structure of the station has been fully completed, and the team is now working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure full compliance before commissioning.

“MFS Batu Kawa is the second flagship station after MFS Darul Hana. It is designed to offer conventional fuels, fast electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen dispensing,” it said.

According to the statement, MFS Batu Kawa will receive its hydrogen supply from MFS Darul Hana, which houses an on-site hydrogen production plant with a capacity of 150kg.

“The hydrogen will be transported via tube trailers, and a Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling System will be used to dispense the fuel. This distribution model is the first of its kind in the region,” it added.

Earlier today, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian visited the site and was briefed on the station’s progress and key features.

SEDCE also said that the Koperasi Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (KOBOPEM) was appointed earlier this year as the operator of MFS Batu Kawa to support the cooperative in generating sustainable income for its members.

To date, 10 multifuel stations are fully operational across Sarawak, namely in Darul Hana (Kuching), Daro, Kanowit, Kuala Matu, Brooke Drive (Sibu), Selangau, Tatau, Kapit, Sungai Asap, and Jepak.

Meanwhile, SEDCE said four more flagship stations are in the pipeline in Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri. Construction of the Bintulu station at Jalan Sultan Iskandar is expected to begin in the second half of this year.

“Three MFS are currently under construction, and more than 40 sites are in the planning and processing stages across Sarawak.

“Once completed, these stations will provide customers with a network of EV charging facilities in addition to conventional fuels,” it added.