Johor issues RM335,000 in compounds for littering offences since January

JOHOR BAHRU: Local authorities in Johor have issued 2,058 littering summonses worth more than RM335,000 from the beginning of this year until July.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed that the compounds resulted from enforcement actions carried out by the involved local authorities.

He stated that the state government is serious about addressing the long-standing waste disposal problem, including establishing a Special Committee in collaboration with various agencies.

“Under the direction of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and Johor Chief Minister, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, this committee was established to strengthen enforcement and combat illegal dumping,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Ling explained that various action plans have been drawn up, including intensifying awareness campaigns and anti-littering activities.

He also confirmed that integrated enforcement would be carried out involving various agencies to ensure the public complies with the law and maintains environmental cleanliness.

“We hope that through these various approaches, the public will become more aware of the punishment that awaits them,“ he added.

“This is in case they litter in public areas, which affects the environment and drainage systems,“ he concluded. – Bernama