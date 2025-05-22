KUALA BERANG: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has selected 12 locations in Terengganu to hold the Semarak Aidiladha 2025 sales programme starting June 5.

Its Terengganu director, Mohd Fadlee Hassan, said it includes four permanent farmers’ market sites, namely in Chendering, Kuala Terengganu; Kertih and Chukai in Kemaman and Kampung Nyior Tujuh in Besut.

The other eight locations are at the FAMA farmers’ markets in six districts, namely in Dungun, Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Besut, he said at the state-level Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Campaign at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Berang here today.

He said the public can get various essential items, including meat, fish and fresh vegetables, at prices between 10 and 30 per cent lower than market price.