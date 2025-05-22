MELAKA: Vandalism to the fire hose reel system has left residents helpless in responding to a fire that claimed the life of a child at the Krubong People’s Housing Project (PPR) here last week.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Zaidi Ma’at said that apart from the system, the fire extinguishers provided at the PPR were also not usable, despite being maintained according to schedule.

“The cause of the fire at one of the PPR units is still under investigation and involves various aspects, but from initial findings and interviews with residents, there were elements of vandalism on the fire hose reel system and fire extinguishers.

“This irresponsible act left residents unable to use the equipment for early firefighting efforts before the fire brigade arrived at the scene,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after the opening of the Melaka Fire Safety Organisation Seminar 2025 by Deputy Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Zulkiflee Mohd Zin today.

The event was also attended by Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director General (Development), Othman Abdullah.

Mohd Zaidi said the firefighting team arrived within eight minutes, under the set key performance indicator (KPI) response time of 10 minutes, and they did not have any major problems in extinguishing the fire at the scene.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department would carry out inspection and enforcement operations to address the issue of vandalism and ensure that firefighting equipment placed in residential premises, especially strata or multi-storey types.

He said five PPRs and 147 apartments were identified for the inspection, and the department would not compromise with issues of vandalism or unscheduled maintenance to ensure that the equipment involved was always in good condition and could be used in times of emergency.

On May 16, it was reported that a four-year-old boy died after being trapped in a fire at a PPR unit in Krubong.