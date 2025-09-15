13 Sarawak MA63 rights issues resolved before Malaysia Day 2025

BINTULU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg expressed satisfaction that 13 out of 29 crucial matters concerning Sarawak’s constitutional rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 have been successfully addressed prior to the September 16 Malaysia Day commemorations.

His remarks were delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas during an inter-faith thanksgiving ceremony, held in conjunction with the state-level Malaysia Day celebration at the Grand Ballroom of the Imperial Hotel Bintulu, here on Sunday.

In his Malaysia Day address, the Premier highlighted that these resolved matters encompass various governmental administrative jurisdictions affecting Sarawak.

“Currently, 13 out of the 29 critical matters regarding Sarawak’s constitutional entitlements within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 framework have been completely settled,“ he announced.

“We express our appreciation to the Prime Minister and Federal Government for addressing these matters through the MA63 technical committee deliberations.”

The Premier detailed that the resolved matters encompass authority over essential administrative bodies including the Public Works Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, representation within the Inland Revenue Board, oversight of port authorities such as Bintulu Port, and control over educational policies, among others.

“These are intricate matters requiring comprehensive negotiations, particularly concerning oil and gas entitlements,“ he explained.

Abang Johari noted that Sarawak is already implementing its educational autonomy, evidenced by the introduction of mandatory dual language competency assessments for all Primary Six pupils scheduled for October 15-16.

This bilingual examination in English and Bahasa Malaysia serves to equip future Sarawak workforce with proficiency in both essential languages, he emphasised.

The Premier confirmed that Sarawak will maintain diplomatic discussions with Putrajaya regarding the remaining 16 outstanding MA63 matters.

“Our negotiations will proceed within a cooperative framework,“ he assured.

He encouraged Sarawakians to maintain unity and collaborate with the government to elevate the state to unprecedented achievements.