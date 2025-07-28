130 scholarship recipients all set for Taiwan experience

KUALA LUMPUR: A record 130 Malaysian students are set to head to Taiwan, thanks to the 2025 MOE Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) – the highest number awarded to date.

For 24-year-old Eizyan Syazana Hairuzaman, missing out on a Taiwan internship during her undergraduate days turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

A year later, she is now bound for National Taiwan University under the prestigious

MOE Taiwan Scholarship, where she will pursue a Master’s in Food Science and Technology.

“I was crushed when I had to let go of the internship, but I kept trying. Now, I’m grateful for this two-year opportunity,” she said, adding that she’s eager to pick up Mandarin, dive into research and soak up Taiwanese culture.

Eizyan is sorting out her medical check-up and visa, with plans to fly off by end of August. Classes begin on Sept 1.

As a Muslim student, she initially had reservations but was reassured by Taiwan’s growing Muslim-friendly initiatives.

“I’ve read about Salam Taiwan and their support for Muslim students,” she said.

Also Taiwan-bound is Ong Lip Qin, 39, who will pursue a PhD in Physical Therapy in Healthcare at National Cheng Kung University – his first fully funded overseas scholarship.

“I’m honoured to be chosen. Taiwan feels familiar and warm. It’s a great place to study,” he said.

Ong leaves next week and will finalise accommodation once he arrives. As a Malaysian Chinese, he’s not too worried about the language barrier but admits the four-year journey ahead will require mental grit.

“I’ve heard Taiwan is stunning - mountains, beaches, culture - I’m ready to explore all of it,” he added.

Ong plans to return in his third year to continue research at Malaysian clinics or hospitals.

At the award ceremony, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative Phoebe Yeh said Taiwan has been awarding these scholarships since 2004 to support top Malaysian talent and promote Mandarin learning.

“Over the past 20 years, hundreds of Malaysians have graduated from Taiwan’s universities and language centres, excelling in their fields and strengthening bilateral ties,” she said.

Yeh also highlighted Taiwan’s rising global profile, noting its 6th-place ranking among 69 economies in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Rankings.

She pointed to Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage, Mandarin-speaking environment and expanding English-taught programmes as key reasons it’s become a top study destination.

“With more Muslim-friendly services and diverse academic offerings, Taiwan is increasingly appealing to international students,” she said.

This year, 130 scholarships were awarded – 37 under the MOE Taiwan Scholarship (including five PhD, 25 Master’s and seven undergraduate students), 88 under the HES and five under the Taiwan ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Scholarship for Master’s programmes.

The Taiwan MOE scholarship recipients will receive tuition waivers worth RM5,800 per semester, along with monthly living allowances of between RM2,200 and RM2,900. HES scholars will get RM3,900 monthly.

“These scholarships don’t just open academic doors. They also strengthen Malaysia-Taiwan relationship,” Yeh said.