13MP boosts Indian community under MADANI economic agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) places strong emphasis on improving the socioeconomic conditions of the Indian community, aligning with the inclusive MADANI economic framework.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan highlighted the plan’s targeted initiatives to enhance education, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure for the community.

“13MP focuses on capacity and talent development, including in STEM, TVET fields and career opportunities, in addition to improving basic infrastructure, home repairs and housing access,“ Ramanan said. The plan also integrates digitalisation and AI to refine programme effectiveness.

Existing schemes like the Indian Community Entrepreneur Development programme will continue, while new projects, including village infrastructure upgrades, are in the pipeline. The ministry will also introduce a self-regulatory system for the franchise industry to cut bureaucracy and enhance competitiveness.

“The 13MP document was drafted in detail without neglecting the needs of target groups, including the Indian community. It contributes to the MADANI Economy aspirations to raise the floor, the ceiling and strengthen governance towards sustainable economic growth,“ he added.

Tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the 13MP, themed “Melakar Semula Pembangunan” (Redesigning Development), aims for holistic progress across Malaysia’s diverse communities. - Bernama