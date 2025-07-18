13MP debate to dominate next parliament sitting, may extend late

SUNGAI PETANI: The next Dewan Rakyat session, starting Monday and running until August 28, is expected to be dominated by discussions on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul anticipates extended debates, possibly stretching late into the night.

Johari revealed that his office has received numerous motions from MPs, signalling a packed agenda.

He urged the public to actively engage with their representatives while Parliament is in session.

“Tag your MPs on social media to ensure your concerns are raised. Don’t wait until they return to your area,“ he said after launching the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Taman Pekan Baru.

The Speaker noted that daily sittings may run from 10 am until as late as 11 pm to accommodate the heavy workload.

The 13MP debate holds added significance as Malaysia currently chairs ASEAN, presenting an opportunity to highlight national progress amid global challenges.

Johari also encouraged the public to utilise NADI centres for information and economic opportunities. “These centres offer more than digital access—they provide knowledge and business prospects, especially for youth,“ he said.

The NADI centre in Taman Pekan Baru, operational since February 9, is part of Kedah’s “1 DUN 1 NADI” initiative, expanding the state’s total NADI centres to 81. - Bernama