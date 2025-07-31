13MP: Govt to review retirement age, address ageing

PETALING JAYA: The government will review the mandatory retirement age as part of wider efforts to adapt to the country’s transition into an ageing nation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced in Parliament.

“To increase the participation of senior citizens, the Orang Asli, and persons with disabilities (PWD) in the labour market, adequate support and training will be provided through the Academy in Industry programme, the National PWD Action Plan, and incentives for employers,” he said.

Anwar stressed that this policy shift is necessary to reflect demographic realities.

“We must confront the reality that Malaysia has been an ageing nation since 2021 and is expected to become an aged nation as early as 2043.

“This transition will undoubtedly demand greater financial commitment,” he said.

To guide this shift, the government has formulated the National Ageing Blueprint 2025–2045, a long-term strategic plan to address the challenges of an ageing population.

As part of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), focus will be placed on building a more efficient and sustainable long-term care (LTC) service ecosystem. The aim is to ensure all Malaysians, regardless of age, have access to high-quality, affordable care.

“A dedicated entity will be identified to comprehensively regulate the care ecosystem, and new legal instruments will be drafted to ensure uniformity in care policies and regulations,” Anwar added.

To further support the care economy, social protection incentives and benefits will be extended to caregivers and LTC service workers.

The TVET curriculum will also be expanded to cover gerontology and ageing care, with special incentives for students undergoing industrial training in this field.

“These efforts are part of our commitment to ensure that no one is left behind as our nation grows older,” Anwar said.

In May, Minister of Law and Institutional Reform Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said suggested that the government consider raising the retirement age to 65, noting that many employees remain healthy, active, and productive well into their 60s.