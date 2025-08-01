Dr Nisha’s batik scrubs brighten up hospital wards

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian doctor, seeking a practical yet patriotic way to dress at work, has started a quiet fashion trend in hospitals by producing a range of hospital-compliant scrubs for healthcare sector employees.

Dr Nisha Puvan, an internal medicine specialist with a special interest in gastroenterology and currently working in a government hospital here, said it started as a passion project.

“Wearing vibrant (batik) prints lifted my spirits and created a positive vibration with my colleagues and patients,” she told Bernama in an interview recently.

She is the founder craftbynishapuvan, a custom-made clothing brand, which she runs from Subang Jaya, Selangor.

She said the idea took off during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when she began making batik face masks.

But a key turning point came in August 2023 when the Public Service Department issued a directive requiring civil servants, including doctors in public hospitals, to wear batik every Thursday. That was when Dr Nisha decided to create batik scrubs for hospital staff.

To make sure the batik attire would not compromise practicality and hygiene, she did her own research, testing fabrics that met infection control standards while remaining breathable, durable and colourfast.

“The scrubs had to be short-sleeved, free from embellishments that could potentially harbour bacteria and withstand frequent washing.

“I wore them myself daily – tweaking pocket sizes, material thickness, and even testing how colours held up over time,” she said, adding her scrubs are made from cotton-blend fabrics adorned with batik prints, handcrafted by local artisans using traditional techniques.

For Dr Nisha, functionality is key.

“Doctors are constantly on the move – from clinics to wards to emergency situations – and we carry many items,” she said.

“So I designed (scrubs with) large pockets and added tailored features without compromising style.”

Today, her scrubs are being worn by many doctors working in government and private hospitals and at private practices nationwide.

While she expressed her desire to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to supply batik scrubs to public hospitals on a larger scale, currently, she receives bulk orders from only certain departments of government hospitals.

In some district hospitals, some of their departments order them in specific colours – such as blue batik scrubs for Mondays and green for Tuesdays.

Her client base also includes Malaysian professionals working abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom and Australia.

“It is mostly Malaysians abroad who want to wear something that connects them to home. Batik gives them a sense of pride in being a Malaysian,” she said.

Dr Nisha manages her business on her own – from handling her social media accounts and taking orders to quality control and packaging.

“It is a one-woman show. I have a couple of tailors, but everything else is done by me,” she said, adding that her four-year-old twin daughters are also involved in the creative process.

“If a print is not nice, they will say so. It is my way of introducing them to Malaysian heritage.”

Apart from scrubs, craftbynishapuvan also creates custom-made batik sarees, cheongsam, baju Melayu, lehenga and coordinated family sets.

“We cater to all body types. Some families choose a single signature batik print and request different styles to be made, such as a cheongsam for mum, Mandarin-collared shirt for dad, and matching outfits for the children.”

Recognising the need for modest wear among Muslim doctors, the brand is expanding its range of scrubs to include adjustable sleeves, longer tunics and higher necklines.

Sustainability is also a priority, with craftbynishapuvan using deadstock fabrics – leftover materials from larger productions – to reduce waste.

Dr Nisha attends to her business after working hours, often packaging orders at night whilst her children are asleep.

“When I am at work, I stay fully focused on my patients. Craft comes after-hours... it is how I unwind and recalibrate,” she said.

Referring to her batik scrubs, she said: “This is my form of patriotism. A quiet pride. We may not realise it, but even what we wear can carry our identity, dignity and culture into places that feel cold and clinical.

“Every time I see a doctor in batik scrubs, not just in my hospital but any other place, it reminds me that Malaysian heritage is alive, adaptable and proudly worn.” - Bernama