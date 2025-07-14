13MP preparation highlights Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The preparation of the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP) took center stage at the 146th Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers’ meeting in Putrajaya.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed the discussions in a Facebook post, noting that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the session.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of development projects and examined land ownership concerns across states.

“This marks the second meeting for this year, and the 146th overall,“ Shamsul Azri stated.

He reiterated his commitment to conducting surprise inspections and on-the-ground visits to ensure effective implementation of government programmes.

These efforts align with broader civil service reforms aimed at improving governance and project execution.

The 13MP, set to be tabled in Parliament on July 31, is expected to address key economic challenges.

Prime Minister Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, described the plan as crucial for tackling developmental gaps, fiscal constraints, and sluggish economic transformation. - Bernama