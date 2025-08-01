13MP roadmap to boost Malaysia tourism sector by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has hailed the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) as a strategic roadmap to elevate tourism into a high-income and sustainable sector. With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, Tiong emphasised that the plan reflects the government’s dedication to industry growth and nationwide benefits.

During Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s parliamentary presentation, the tourism sector’s strong recovery was highlighted, with foreign visitors contributing RM102.2 billion in 2024. “This achievement is promising, and under the 13MP, we aim to increase tourism’s GDP contribution to 16 percent by 2030,“ Tiong stated.

A key initiative involves establishing Special Tourism Investment Zones (STIZ) in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Sarawak. “Forty-three potential sites have been identified as of June 2025. We will expedite implementation with relevant agencies,“ he added.

Tiong also praised the focus on rural tourism, particularly homestays, which provide income opportunities for local communities while showcasing Malaysia’s cultural diversity. Aviation expansion is another priority, with plans to introduce 178 new aircraft by 2030 to enhance regional connectivity.

Infrastructure projects in East Malaysia, including the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road and Pan Borneo Highway, were noted as crucial for tourism growth. Tiong concluded by thanking the Prime Minister for his support, reaffirming MOTAC’s commitment to making Malaysia a top-tier sustainable tourism destination. - Bernama