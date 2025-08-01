13MP shows federal support for Sabah development, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Development programmes and allocations for Sabah under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) demonstrate the federal government’s strong commitment to supporting the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. He noted that these initiatives align with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan.

“It clearly reflects the federal government’s support for Sabah under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ Hajiji said in a statement. He expressed satisfaction that key state-proposed projects, such as water and sewerage upgrades, road expansions, flood mitigation, healthcare improvements, and the Blue Economy hub, were included in the 13MP.

During the tabling of the 13MP in Parliament, Anwar emphasised plans to position Sabah and Sarawak as competitive national sustainable energy hubs at the regional level. - Bernama