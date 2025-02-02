BINTULU: A total of 14 tonnes of food supplies have been sent to flood-affected residents in rural Tatau district, about 50 kilometres from Bintulu town.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai said that the food supplies were delivered via water and air transport.

He said that the multi-agency initiative was coordinated by the Tatau District Disaster Management Committee.

“We are carrying out this initiative for rural areas where the roads have been cut off due to the flood disaster.

“We’ve completed deliveries to the Penyarai and Nanga Tau areas... The food delivered includes dry items such as rice, canned sardines, and noodles for more than 1,000 families, some of which were sent by helicopter,” the Kakus assemblyman told Bernama today.

Commenting on the latest flood situation in the Tatau area, John Sikie said that, overall, the situation was improving, with the number of flood victims showing a downward trend.

“There is a decrease, but the PPS (relief centre) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tatau still accommodates over 700 victims,” he said.

As of this evening, the PPS at SMK Tatau, which opened on Jan 29, was sheltering 707 people from 215 families.