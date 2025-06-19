PARIT BUNTAR: The Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 1,742 illegal ‘bubu naga’ fish traps, with an estimated value of RM176,000, throughout last year in the waters off Kerian as well as Larut, Matang and Selama.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director commander Mohd Hairil Othman said all the traps were seized under Op Sayong between January and the end of December last year in areas around Kuala Kurau, Kuala Gula, Kalumpang and Bagan Panchor near here.

“In 2023 alone, MMEA seized 1,527 sets of bubu naga (in the same waters) worth RM110,000. All the seizures were made under Section 11(3)(c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for using prohibited fishing methods.

“There has been an increase each year, as these traps only need to be placed in the sea, and each morning, fishermen simply collect the catch. This method yields higher income compared to conventional fishing techniques,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that two foreign nationals were arrested while deploying bubu naga and handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

The MMEA also reminded the fishing community not to use prohibited equipment, particularly bubu naga, to safeguard the sustainability of the country’s marine ecosystem, he said.