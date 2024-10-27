20 additional water pumps in Kelantan expected to be operational August 2025 - Mohamad

PASIR PUTEH: The construction of 20 additional pump units, valued at RM20 million, previously announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to be completed and operational in August 2025, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He explained that the procurement process for the project has already commenced which includes the development of a suitable pump site to ensure optimal functionality.

“Previously, the Kemubu pump house faced challenges in pumping water during low water levels due to drought.

“We hope this project will proceed smoothly and on schedule, ensuring that the paddy planting process within the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority’s area remains uninterrupted in the future.

He made these remarks to reporters after presenting certificates to 48 chief farmers of the Kemasin Semerak Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in Tok Bali today.

Earlier this month, Anwar had instructed the expedited procurement of the 20 water pump units for use in Kelantan due to the prolonged drought.