2030 sustainable development agenda core of 13MP preparation – Hanifah

PUTRAJAYA: The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) will continue to be the core of the preparation for the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said that the matter is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to integrate the SDGs into national development policies.

“Awareness of the SDGs must continue to be enhanced, especially among the community,“ she said while speaking at the 13MP Federal Territory engagement session here today.

“Aspects such as sustainability, well-being, a guaranteed environment, and climate change must be given attention in drafting the 13th Malaysia Plan in line with the MADANI Economy.”

The 13MP is a continuation of the 12MP for the period 2021 to 2025.

Previously, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli had said that the ministry had begun work on the 13MP, which is expected to be presented in Parliament in the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Hanifah said that the 13MP will be drafted with a more straightforward, comprehensive approach based on a ‘blank canvas’.

She said it will be a strategic document designed to address economic challenges and will be easily understood by all Malaysians.

“The Ministry of Economy believes that in the 13th Malaysia Plan, we should not only look at the next five years but also identify what we want to achieve by 2040, “ she also said.

“We need to have creative, innovative, and out-of-the-box thinking to generate bold and radical ideas, as well as develop new concepts and unique solutions that meet the country’s socioeconomic ecosystem.”

Hanifah added that the 13MP is the first document of the Unity Government in the context of preparing the five-year Malaysia Plan and will be aligned with the Malaysia MADANI concept, including the MADANI Economic framework.