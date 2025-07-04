21 arrested for oil palm theft, fraud in Hilir Perak

TELUK INTAN: Police arrested 21 individuals linked to oil palm fruit theft and fraudulent trading activities in Hilir Perak.

The operation, conducted on July 2, targeted 14 locations, including licensed mills and unlicensed traders.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin confirmed the arrests involved 15 women and six men aged 20 to 63.

Among them were clerks, mill supervisors, and unlicensed traders. Two suspects had prior drug-related records.

Raids seized 18 items, including business licences from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) permits, computers, and transaction receipts.

The suspects were remanded but later released on bail.

Investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code revealed fraud, embezzlement, and document forgery.

Authorities will collaborate with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) for further legal checks.

A second phase of operations will target individuals linked to rising oil palm thefts in Hilir Perak. Police aim to restore public confidence by addressing these crimes. - Bernama