215 foreign GROs detained in nationwide police raids under Op Noda

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 215 foreign women suspected of working as guest relation officers during nationwide raids conducted last Friday and Saturday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed that officers inspected 87 entertainment outlets during the operation.

Sixty six of these establishments were found to be operating without valid licences according to police findings.

Those arrested included premises owners, workers, customers and foreign GROs from seven different nationalities.

The detainees comprised 77 Thai nationals, 65 Vietnamese, 35 Indonesians, 28 Myanmar citizens, five Chinese, four Cambodians and two from Laos.

All individuals detained, aged between 22 and 38, were taken to district police headquarters for documentation and further investigation.

The case is being investigated under multiple sections of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Excise Act 1976.

Authorities are also applying relevant state entertainment enactments and ordinances in their investigations.

Police have pledged to intensify such operations to ensure all entertainment outlets comply with licensing requirements.

The public is urged to provide information to assist authorities in combating illegal activities in entertainment establishments. – Bernama