23 Malaysian activists detained in GSF mission to arrive home

PUTRAJAYA: All 23 Malaysians participating in the Global Summit Flotilla mission are scheduled to arrive home tomorrow night.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said they will land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 at 9.45 pm.

He expressed gratitude and extended an invitation to all supporters and media friends for the homecoming welcome of the heroes of Sumud Nusantara Malaysia.

Last Thursday, 23 Malaysian activists participating in the GSF mission were detained by Zionist regime forces after their ships were intercepted in the Red Zone waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

They were subsequently taken to the port of Ashdod in Israel before being freed from Israeli custody.

All detainees departed from Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday.

They arrived in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time before continuing their journey home.

The detained Malaysians included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah who were aboard the ship Hio.

Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad were detained from the ship Grande Blu.

Singer Zizi Kirana was aboard the ship Huga when detained.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were detained from the ship Alma.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli were aboard the ship Sirius.

Razali Awang was detained from the ship Inana.

Influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, better known as Ardell Aryana, was aboard the ship Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were detained from the ship Estrella.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah were aboard the ship Fair Lady.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, better known as Haroqs, was detained from the ship Free Willy.

Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were also aboard the Free Willy when detained. – Bernama