2.3 million driving licence holders inactive, risk losing validity

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has found that 2.3 million holders of the Competent Driving Licence (CDL) are currently listed as inactive, either because their licences have expired or have not been renewed for more than three years.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement today that it is an offence for holders of inactive licences to drive, as this poses risks not only to themselves but also to other road users.

He stressed that anyone driving a motor vehicle must have a valid and active driving licence in line with the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“If these licence holders still wish to drive, they must retake the Driver’s Education Curriculum Test, Parts 2 and 3 (KPP02 and KPP03), at any nearby driving institute to obtain or reactivate their licences, as required under Act 333,” he said.

At the same time, he urged CDL holders whose licences have expired for less than three years to renew them immediately via the MyJPJ app, the mySikap portal or any JPJ counter nationwide, to avoid having to resit the KPP02 and KPP03 tests. – Bernama