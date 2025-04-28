PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist who lost control and skidded on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway was killed after getting hit by a car in Johor Bahru.

The 6.25pm accident, which occurred at KM1.6 of the PLUS Expressway, involved another motorcycle and two additional cars, all of which were hit by the same vehicle, according to Harian Metro.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief, Supt Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffe, said it is believed that the accident happened when the 23-year-old victim lost control of his Honda Wave motorcycle.

“The motorcycle that the victim rode, which was heading from Kempas to Johor Bahru, lost control and skidded before falling into the right lane.

“Another motorcyclist riding a Yamaha XMax, a 33-year-old local man, and a Toyota Vios driver who were passing through the area stopped in the middle and right lanes to assist the victim,“ he was quoted as saying.

While the Toyota Vios and Honda City drivers were attempting to move their vehicles to allow the Yamaha XMax rider to help the victim, a Subaru Impreza driven by a Singaporean man, travelling in the right lane, was unable to avoid the scene in time and ran over the victim, who was lying on the road.

The Subaru Impreza also collided with the Yamaha XMax motorcycle, the Toyota Vios, and the Honda City at the same instance.

The Honda Wave motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Yamaha XMax rider suffered a broken right leg and is receiving treatment in the Yellow Zone of Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

Meanwhile, the drivers of the Honda City and Toyota Vios did not sustain any serious injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.