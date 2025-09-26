236 police personnel deployed for WKF Karate 1-Series Championship

SEREMBAN: A total of 236 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the 2025 World Karate Federation Karate 1-Series A Championship at N9 Arena Nilai.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed security and traffic control will be enforced at the event venue and seven accommodation locations for athletes, coaches, officials, and VVIPs.

He stated that police will ensure the safe movement of karate officials and athletes arriving via Kuala Lumpur International Airport and their transport to hotels and venues.

Alzafny explained there are currently no plans for road closures as traffic control will focus on arena areas expected to experience congestion.

He assured the police commitment to the successful execution of this prestigious event due to the presence of international VVIPs and athletes.

This marks Malaysia’s first time hosting the WKF Karate 1-Series A, a second-tier event in the WKF league.

The tournament offers athletes a chance to earn world ranking points ahead of the World Championships in Paris and the World Senior Championships in Egypt.

So far, 81 countries have registered for the championship with 1,080 athletes expected to take part.

Athletes from nations including Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States are confirmed participants. – Bernama