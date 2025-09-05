KUALA LUMPUR: PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said a total 237 nominations had been received for the various positions of the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) as of noon today.

She explained that the nomination process for the election of PKR’s top leadership was going smoothly.

“The JPP is still receiving applications from members who wish to contest for central-level positions, including the Central Youth wing (AMK) and Central Wanita wing,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

The nomination process, which began at noon yesterday, will end at 11.59 tonight.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that he would defend the position of president and had submitted his nomination this evening.

However, the focus is now on the fight for the deputy president post, when vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar is challenging incumbent Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for the party’s number two position.

According to party sources, as of 3.30 pm this afternoon, no more nominations have been received for the deputy president post, while 11 nominations have been received for the vice president post.

So far, the political secretary to the Minister of Finance Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim is the sole candidate for the position of Youth wing (AMK) head, while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek is also the sole candidate to defend her position, the source said.

According to earlier announcements, the protest process is set to begin on May 11-12, followed by the protest appeal (May 13-14) and the withdrawal deadline (May 14) while the final list of candidates is on May 15 with the campaign period (May 15-22) and voting is on May 23.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK Congress and the Wanita Congress, is scheduled to take place from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.