2TM: Affordable school supplies a hit with parents

KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of affordable school supplies at a booth during the Two Years of the MADANI Government (2TM) Programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today continued to draw crowds, with many seizing the opportunity to grab great deals.

The programme, now in its third and final day, not only attracted visitors looking for basic necessities at lower prices but also provided parents with an opportunity to prepare school supplies for their children.

Maisarah Arsyad, 34, from Kajang, Selangor, said the discounted prices for school uniforms and shoes available at the booth helped her save on expenses for her four children.

She noted that with the upcoming school term coinciding closely with Ramadan and Hari Raya, families need to budget for increased expenses.

“I always ensure my children wear new school uniforms every year. With four kids, the costs add up. Here, I managed to buy a school uniform set for RM50 instead of the usual RM80, saving over RM100 for all four children.

“For parents like me, we eagerly await promotions like this. I hope the government organises more programmes like this that directly benefit the people,“ she said.

Mohd Shauki Abdullah, 29, from Puchong, Selangor, said he was more excited than his child, who will start Year One next year, seeing school uniforms offered at a 35 per centdiscount.

“I’ve previously surveyed prices for quality school uniforms, which usually cost over RM80. Here, I bought a set for less than RM50.

“Besides uniforms, I also bought school shoes for around RM31. I’m definitely more thrilled than my child since I’ve managed to save on family expenses,“ he said.

Meanwhile, My-Sutera Sdn Bhd Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Muhammad Azhari Zid said the response from parents had been overwhelming, likely due to the discounts offered.

“The response has been very encouraging, Alhamdulillah. I believe it’s because our prices are lower than usual, and also because the programme takes place at the end of the year when parents typically prepare for the new school term.

“We’re not just selling uniforms, skirts, and pants for primary and secondary students, but also school shoes, socks, and stationery—all offered at discounted prices. We’re giving 35 per cent off on uniforms, while other items have varying discounts,“ he said.

The Canggih brand school uniform booth at the MADANI Entrepreneur Sales Area under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) was the only booth offering school supplies and remained a crowd favorite throughout the three-day event.