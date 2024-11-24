2TM Programme draws over 343,000 visitors, exceeding target

KUALA LUMPUR: The Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention, which concluded today, exceeded its target with 343,294 attendees over the three-day event that began on Friday.

According to the programme’s secretariat, 140,165 people attended today, following 85,217 on Friday and 117,912 yesterday. The programme ran from 9 am to 6 pm each day.

The government had previously targeted over 230,000 attendees for the programme, which also featured a session attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday.

During the town hall session themed ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, Anwar highlighted the achievements and initiatives of the MADANI government under his leadership over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention, which concluded today after a two-day run, focused on enhancing service delivery, increasing efficiency, and strengthening the integrity of the public service. It was officiated by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Among the most popular attractions of the three-day programme were the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic summons payment discounts of up to 60 per cent, helmet exchange initiative, and the MADANI Rahmah Sale offering essential goods at prices significantly lower than market rates.

A Bernama survey found that as of 6 pm today, visitors continued to flock to government and private agency booths to gather information on services provided, while the MADANI Rahmah Sale remained a key attraction for affordable essentials.