30 homes affected by storm in Sekinchan

SHAH ALAM: A temporary relief centre (PPS) has been set up at the Dewan Seri Sekinchan to house victims from about 30 homes affected by a storm in Taman Ria, Sekinchan this afternoon.

Sabak Bernam District Disaster Management Committee chairman Ali Sadikin Sadin said that all relevant agencies have been instructed to be on standby and provide immediate assistance to those impacted.

“Members of the public, especially those in high-risk areas, are advised to remain vigilant and follow official instructions and announcements from the authorities to avoid any unforeseen risks,” he said in a statement today.

Continuous monitoring will also be conducted to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents, he added.