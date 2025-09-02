KUCHING: A total of 3,000 individuals benefited from the mobile One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) initiative last year, said Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that her ministry, through Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), would continue expanding the initiative to every state this year.

“We have started bringing PSSS to hospitals, and within an hour, 96 hospital officers and staff had already sought counselling services... maybe they were more comfortable meeting our counsellors. This shows that this service is also needed there.

“We do not want self-harm and mental health struggles to become normalised among students and the community. That’s why we are taking proactive measures by organising intervention programmes like this,” she said at a press conference after attending the PSSS and Back to School 2025 donation event, here, today.

She added that mental health issues are increasingly affecting not only adults, but also school students, who experience stress due to family, academic, and environmental factors.

PSSS, an initiative by YKN, offers holistic psychosocial support, including guidance and counselling services, for the community.

Earlier, Nancy presented donations to 460 school students from the Santubong parliamentary constituency and surrounding areas in Kuching.