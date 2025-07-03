335 cases submitted to KPDN by enforcement agencies as of May

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 335 cases have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) by enforcement agencies between January 1 and May 31, 2025.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali revealed this during a press conference following the Strategic Partner Appreciation Ceremony held in conjunction with KPDN Enforcement Day.

Armizan stated that these cases form part of a larger total of 2,811 cases recorded since 2021, a result of strategic collaboration between KPDN and multiple enforcement agencies.

“All these case submissions involve various legal frameworks, including smuggling and abuse of subsidised controlled goods,“ he said.

The cases were forwarded to KPDN after arrests were made by the respective agencies for further action. Armizan also highlighted the execution of integrated operations with these enforcement partners to enhance effectiveness.

Among the agencies contributing the highest number of cases were the General Operations Force with 1,146 cases, followed by the Marine Police Force (866 cases), the Royal Malaysia Police (661 cases), and the Malaysian Armed Forces (69 cases).

Armizan noted that the steady rise in case submissions demonstrates the success of joint efforts between KPDN and enforcement agencies, leading to more structured and targeted operations.

“We hope this cooperation continues to strengthen KPDN’s role in tackling subsidy abuse and cross-border smuggling,“ he added.