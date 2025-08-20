36 Myanmar illegal immigrants arrested in Rantau Panjang

PASIR MAS: A team from the 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force arrested thirty six illegal immigrants from Myanmar travelling in a chartered bus this morning.

The operation occurred in Kampung Serongga near Rantau Panjang following a tip-off received at midnight.

Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the details to reporters.

The bus was intercepted at 6.30am during a routine inspection.

All thirty six passengers aged between twenty and forty were detained along with the thirty seven year old local driver who also owns the vehicle.

“Out of the 36, four held passports without valid entry stamps, one had an expired passport, and 31 had no identification documents,“ he stated.

Nik Ros Azhan revealed the immigrants were collected from a factory in Meru, Klang.

They were being transported to Rantau Panjang under the false pretense of going to a non-existent rice mill.

A payment of RM2,300 for the bus service was reportedly made by the employer via a cashless transaction.

Two women were among those arrested in the operation.

The suspects are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The local driver faces charges under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

He is suspected of being involved in human trafficking activities.

“All detainees have been taken to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters for further investigation,” added Nik Ros Azhan.

They will subsequently be handed over to the Immigration Department for further processing. - Bernama